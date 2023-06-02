Music notes: Taylor Swift, Pink and more

Is Paramore’s Hayley Williams appearing on Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)? Fans think so, and Hayley added more fuel to the fire at a recent meet-and-greet. In a fan-captured video, Hayley accepts a Speak Now-themed bracelet from a fan and says, “Let me just tell you, this is coming at a very interesting time that you’re giving me this to wear. And that’s all I’ll say.”

Pink posted a sweet tribute to her daughter, Willow, for her 12th birthday Friday. Captioning a slideshow of photos of them through the years, Pink wrote, “Ugh. My darling. My lovely, unique, brilliant, odd little duckling. I am so into you. I carry your heart with me(I carry it in my heart)…. Don’t forget, you chose all of this… and you get to keep choosing. I love your choices. I’ll be here, close by. Smiling with pride and wonder. Go get em tiger. Happy birthday.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly plunked down over $60 million — in cash — for a Beverly Hills mansion. According to TMZ, the place has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and 15 fireplaces. And apparently, they got it for a steal. It was originally listed in 2018 for $135 million and relisted this year for $75 million.