    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Pink and more

todayJune 2, 2023

Background
Is Paramore’s Hayley Williams appearing on Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)? Fans think so, and Hayley added more fuel to the fire at a recent meet-and-greet. In a fan-captured video, Hayley accepts a Speak Now-themed bracelet from a fan and says, “Let me just tell you, this is coming at a very interesting time that you’re giving me this to wear. And that’s all I’ll say.”

Pink posted a sweet tribute to her daughter, Willow, for her 12th birthday Friday. Captioning a slideshow of photos of them through the years, Pink wrote, “Ugh. My darling. My lovely, unique, brilliant, odd little duckling. I am so into you. I carry your heart with me(I carry it in my heart)…. Don’t forget, you chose all of this… and you get to keep choosing. I love your choices. I’ll be here, close by. Smiling with pride and wonder. Go get em tiger. Happy birthday.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly plunked down over $60 million — in cash — for a Beverly Hills mansion. According to TMZ, the place has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and 15 fireplaces. And apparently, they got it for a steal. It was originally listed in 2018 for $135 million and relisted this year for $75 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Mike FM Music News

Kelly Clarkson thinks it was a “red flag” that ex-husband didn’t get her a push present

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal Kelly Clarkson is apparently still discovering red flags from her past relationship. In a clip of The Kelly Clarkson Show posted on YouTube Friday with guests Carey Hart and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Kelly learns what a “push present” is and comes to terms with the fact that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, did not get her one. When Carey says he got his wife, Pink, a motorcycle as a push present, […]

todayJune 2, 2023

