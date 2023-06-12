AD
Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sara Bareilles and more

June 12, 2023

Background
Taylor Swift had “so much fun” performing in Detroit over the weekend. “First time I performed at Ford Field was singing the anthem there in 2006 and I remember thinking it felt impossible for a place to be that big, I was sooo insanely nervous,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to those crowds this weekend for your endless energy and extremely loud scream-singing, you made us feel right at home.” Meanwhile, Taylor added three more dates to the Latin America leg of her Eras Tour.

Sara Bareilles may not have won a Tony, but she’s grateful nonetheless. In an Instagram post Monday, June 12, she gave a “thank you” speech of sorts, thanking her Into the Woods team and the theater community. “I realize that I don’t need an award to want to say thank you for this experience,” she wrote. “I loved every second.” Monday also marks the world premiere of Waitress, the Musical – Live on Broadway! at the Tribeca Festival.

On Instagram, Kelly Clarkson shared a snippet of “skip this part,” the opening track off her upcoming album, chemistry, due out June 23. She also participated in the TikTok trend that picks three of your “red flags” as her song “red flag collector” played in the background. But instead of naming her own red flags, she shared the red flags she finds in others: “a liar, somebody that projects their own issues on you and someone that doesn’t have friends.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

