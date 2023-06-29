AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Naomi Campbell welcomes second child, a baby boy

todayJune 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Superstar model Naomi Campbell has announced the arrival of her second child, a baby boy.

The 53-year-old announced the news on Instagram Thursday with a photo showing her holding the baby and another hand, assumed to be her daughter’s, also holding onto the newborn’s hand.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God,” she wrote.

Congratulation messages filled Campbell’s comment section, with well-wishes from stars Lala, Kelly Rowland, Donatella Versace and others.

She ended the post caption saying, “Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘reservation-dogs’-to-end-with-upcoming-season-3
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘Reservation Dogs’ to end with upcoming season 3

FX on Hulu FX's acclaimed Indigenous comedy series Reservation Dogs will end when its forthcoming third season comes to a close, creator Sterlin Harjo has revealed on Instagram.  In the lengthy post that dropped on Thursday, June 29, he said, "That's a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it's the correct decision creatively for the show." He added, "I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just […]

todayJune 29, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%