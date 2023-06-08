AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Adam Doleac’s “Biggest Fan” + Marty Stuart surprises Jake Worthington

todayJune 8, 2023

Adam Doleac has released a heartwarming love song, “Biggest Fan.” The track is “a love letter to my wife,” shares Adam. “She’s always telling me she’s MY biggest fan.. Well, this song is me making sure she knows I am hers too – even if she’s not the one on a stage every night.”

Marty Stuart surprised newcomer Jake Worthington with an invitation to his Grand Ole Opry debut on July 21. The special moment happened while Marty and Jake were onstage at the Ryman Auditorium. “If I was betting on anybody in country music, I’d put all my chips on this guy. I love him and I believe in him, he’s the real deal,” Marty said. Footage of this invitation is on Jake’s Instagram.

Zac Brown Band‘s dropped a new Fourth of July T-shirt. Shop it now at their merch store.



Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Has playing the mandolin been on your bucket list? Well, here's your chance. Musician Kristen Bearfield is hosting a mandolin workshop at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10. The singer/songwriter and instrumentalist, who has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and with Jimmy Fortune, will teach participants the basics of mandolin playing while learning well-known songs.

todayJune 8, 2023

