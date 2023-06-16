AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Nashville notes: Carter Faith’s “Smoke Too Soon” + Josh Turner’s Father’s Day sale

todayJune 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Carter Faith melds neo-traditional country with modern pop sensibilities in her spirited new song, “Smoke Too Soon.” Penned by Carter, Lauren HungateCaroline Watkins and Tofer Brown, the track previews her upcoming debut album.

Josh Turner is having a Father’s Day sale in his merch store, with select items at a 20 percent discount. Shop now at Josh’s merch store.

Jo Dee Messina is set to release her new single, “Just To Be Loved,” on July 7. Presave the song now and hear a snippet on Jo Dee’s Instagram.

The full season of 1883 will air weekly on Paramount Network, with a simulcast on CMT starting Sunday, June 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Actors include country music’s Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, as well as Isabel May and Sam Elliot.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Bob Dylan covers Van Morrison’s “Into The Mystic” in Spain

Michael Kovac/WireImage Bob Dylan has plenty of his own songs he can play in concert, but at his show at Plaza de Toros Alicante in Spain Thursday, June 15, he broke out a surprise cover of someone else’s classic. Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows Dylan performing Van Morrison’s 1970 track “Into The Mystic." While this is the first time Dylan has performed the tune, it’s not the first time he’s covered one of Morrison's songs, with Rolling Stone noting he’s covered tunes like “Crazy Love,” “Carrying […]

todayJune 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%