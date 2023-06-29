Nashville notes: Jason Aldean’s new merch + Lee Greenwood’s patriotic box set

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan had “to earn” producer titles on ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’
An executive producer title can mean many things in Hollywood, and it ranges from a person who fronts the money and all the logistics to get an idea to the screen, to basically an honorific used to lure talent to a particular project. However, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan tell ABC Audio they had to work for it with their hit Negan and Maggie team-up spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City. "I was thinking, […]