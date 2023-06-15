AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Nashville notes: Ryan Griffin’s big news + Kip Moore’s “One Heartbeat”

todayJune 15, 2023

Ryan Griffin has unveiled the title and cover art of his new EP, Phases. The forthcoming set will include several previously released tracks, including his latest single, “Heart to Break,” as well as two unreleased songs. Phases is available for presave now.

Kip Moore‘s dropped a live performance video of “One Heartbeat” with Jillian Jacqueline. The clip was recorded during their recent tour stop in Newcastle. 

Miranda Lambert shared a clip of her and Leon Bridges performing their duet, “If You Were Mine,” on the keys. Watch it on Twitter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

