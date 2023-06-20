AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: The War And Treaty’s tour + David Nail’s EP news

todayJune 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The War And Treaty have extended their Fall 2023 Lover’s Game Tour. Presale opens June 21 with the code “WARTREATIES.” General sales start Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. For the full list of dates and to purchase tickets, visit thewarandtreaty.com.

David Nail‘s announced that his new EP, Best of Me, is arriving June 30. Presave the upcoming project now.

ERNEST has dropped a special Circle Sessions performance of his heartbreak ballad, “What Have I Got To Lose.” The video, which is available on YouTube now, was recorded at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Elton John’s planning “brand new show” for Glastonbury set

Craig Sjodin/ABC Elton John is set to headline the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, June 25, and if fans are expecting him to put on the same show he does each night on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, they're in for a treat. In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Elton says he’s planning a “brand new show” for his set at the iconic festival. "I'm starting with a song I haven't played for about 10 years, so we'll see how it […]

todayJune 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%