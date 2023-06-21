AD
Nashville notes: Travis Denning’s new song + Ashley Cooke’s debut album

todayJune 21, 2023

Background
Travis Denning is releasing his new song, “Things I’m Going Through,” on Friday, June 23. Hear a snippet of the track on Travis’ Twitter now.

Ashley Cooke‘s debut album, Shot in the Dark, will arrive on July 21 via Big Loud Records. The expansive 24-track project will feature as-yet-unreleased collaborations with Nate SmithJackson Dean and Colbie Caillat, as well as Brett Young on “Never Til Now,” which is out now. 

Ian Munsick‘s hitting the road this fall on his headlining The Buffalo Roams Tour. Randall King, Catie OffermanJake WorthingtonTriston MarezChancey Williams and more will open on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23. For the full schedule and to get tickets, visit Ian’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Kerrville's "Concerts by the River" series continues Friday

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has announced that its "Concerts by the River" series will continue this Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m., in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive, with music provided by Landon Lloyd Miller and Rebecca Loebe. The event is free to the community. Attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs, picnic blankets, bug spray and flashlights. There will be food available

todayJune 21, 2023

