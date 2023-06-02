AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Nashville notes: Vince Gill’s new album + Austin Burke’s “More Like Her”

todayJune 2, 2023

Background
Vince Gill and acclaimed musician Paul Franklin are teaming up once again for a new album, Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys. Due out August 4, the 11-song album marks the second time Vince and Paul are releasing a record together, with the first being 2013’s Bakersfield. Preview their upcoming project with “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” now.

Drew Parker‘s Warner Music Nashville debut EP, At The End Of The Dirt Road, has arrived. The six-song set includes “King of Country Music,” a tender duet he shares with his wife, Mallory Hope.

Austin Burke has dropped a new song, “More Like Her.” The midtempo track serves as the first-time father’s love letter to his unborn child, who’s due this fall. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

In a major deviation from the Stephen King short story of the same name, much of the new movie The Boogeyman focuses on the effect the titular monster is having on the two grieving daughters of Will Sawyer, a therapist who recently became a widower. In fact, the original story doesn't include the characters on which the movie focuses: Sophie Thatcher's teen Sadie and her younger sister, Sawyer, played by […]

todayJune 2, 2023

Uncategorized

Gov’t Mule release new ‘Peace…Like A River’ track, “Made My Peace”

Fantasy Records Gov’t Mule’s new album, Peace…Like A River, is due out later this month, and they’ve just shared another track from the record.  The latest single is “Made My Peace,” which frontman Warren Haynes says “portrays the most Beatles influence we’ve ever utilized on a recording.”  “It deals with a lot of different aspects of […]

todayJune 2, 2023

