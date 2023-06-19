Need new jeans? Shop Wrangler’s sale

Debbie Harry on being flashed by David Bowie: “Most women would really die to be in that room”
IAN HODGSON/AFP via Getty Images Blondie's Debbie Harry infamously revealed in her 2019 autobiography, Face It, that during a 1977 tour, after she offered David Bowie and Iggy Pop some cocaine, Bowie thanked her by dropping his pants and flashing her. While some people may be offended by that, she scoffs at the idea that it was something she was upset about. “I think you should rethink that. Most women would really die to be in that room,” she […]