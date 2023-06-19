AD
Need new jeans? Shop Wrangler’s sale

todayJune 19, 2023

Need a new pair of jeans for your summertime work? Fret not, Wrangler’s got you covered with their ongoing sale.

Happening now until Tuesday, June 20, customers can get 20 percent off items storewide simply by keying in the promo code “SUNSHINE” at checkout.

Fans of George Strait can also shop Wrangler’s George Strait Collection, which includes shirts, jeans, cowboy hats, T-shirts and more.

What are you waiting for? Head over to wrangler.com to grab some of your favorite apparel before the sale ends.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

