Rev Rock Report

Neil Young adds more dates to his Coastal Tour

todayJune 16, 2023

Background
courtesy of Neil Young Archives

Neil Young has added more shows to his Coastal Tour. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has added two more dates to the trek.

After his July 13 concert at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles sold out, Young added a second date at the same venue, this time on July 10. He’s also added a new city to the tour, with a July 24 show at Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

The Coastal Tour, featuring special guest Chris Pierce, is set to kick off with a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ John Anson Ford Theatre on July 1, 2, 4 and 5. Young has said the tour will focus on songs he hasn’t played live before. 

The tour will be Young’s first since before the pandemic. A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at neilyoungarchives.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

