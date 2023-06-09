AD
Rev Rock Report

Neil Young announces 13-date Coastal Tour

todayJune 9, 2023

courtesy of Neil Young Archives

Neil Young recently revealed he’s hitting the road this summer on a West Coast solo tour, and now we have the dates. 

Young’s Coastal Tour, featuring special guest Chris Pierce, will consist of 13 dates, kicking off with a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ John Anson Ford Theatre on July 1, 2, 4 and 5.

The tour will hit California cities like Santa Barbara, San Diego and Paso Robles, plus stops in Washington and Oregon, before wrapping July 23 in Napa, California. A complete list of dates can be found at neilyoungarchives.com.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Wednesday, June 14, at 10 a.m. local time. To cut down on scalping, tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can only be resold through Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.

As previously reported, Young revealed in a Zoom with Neil Young Archives subscribers that the tour will focus on songs he hasn’t actually played live before. The tour will be Young’s first since before the pandemic. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

