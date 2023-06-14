AD
New bill eliminates most mandatory vehicle inspections in Texas

todayJune 14, 2023

Background
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed a bill that will eliminate the annual vehicle inspection requirement for most vehicles in Texas. Texas lawmakers passed House Bill 3297 earlier this month, eliminating the safety inspections for vehicles.

Texans living in the most-populated counties will still have to appear annually for an emissions test. The 17 counties that require emissions inspection include those surrounding the major metro areas, other than San Antonio. In 2025, vehicle safety inspections will be replaced by an annual $7.50 fee – the same as the current inspection fee, but without the need to actually take your vehicle into a shop.

Drivers in new vehicles that have not previously been registered will pay $16.75 upon registration. That money will benefit the Texas mobility fund, the clean air fund and the state’s general revenue.

Written by: Michelle Layton

