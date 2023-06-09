AD
Mike FM Music News

New Music Friday: Kelly Clarkson, Idina Menzel and more

todayJune 9, 2023

Kelly Clarkson has released her new song, “red flag collector,” off her album chemistry, which drops June 23. You can also now watch Kelly perform the song live, in a new video shot during her one-night-only performance of chemistry last month at Los Angeles’ Belasco theater.

Idina Menzel has dropped “Dramatic,” the second single off her upcoming album, Drama Queen. “‘Dramatic’ is one of my favorite songs off the album that I wrote with Jake Shears from Scissor Sisters and Jim Elliot,” Idina says in a statement. “The song is about embracing all the different sides of who we are.”

Debbie Gibson is out with her new track, “Love Don’t Care,” along with a ‘70s-themed music video that pays homage to the days of disco. “Love Don’t Care” is off Debbie’s 10th studio album, The Body Remembers.

The Sweeney Todd cast recording of “Johanna (Act 2),” featuring the Broadway musical’s star Josh Groban, has been released. The full cast recording is available to presave, but an official release date has not yet been set.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

