Rev Rock Report

New ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ box set celebrates visual history of Pink Floyd’s classic album

todayJune 1, 2023

Sony Music

The 50th anniversary celebration of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon continues, with a new box set looking at the visuals associated with the record. 

Pink Floyd – Dark Side Of The Moon – Super Deluxe Edition: A visual History by Glenn Povey features a slew of goodies for the Pink Floyd fan. It looks at the complete recording history of the record, along with documentation of all the live performances, with previously unpublished photos, plus reproductions of rare memorabilia from the time period. 

Each set is signed and numbered by Povey, described as one of the leading Floyd authorities. It also includes a CD featuring rare interviews from back in the day, including one with the whole band, recorded in 1972, and a longer one with the late Rick Wright

Pink Floyd – Dark Side Of The Moon – Super Deluxe Edition: A visual History by Glenn Povey will be released June 16. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

