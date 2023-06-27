AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

“Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis has his sixth #1

todayJune 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Jordan Davis has notched his sixth career #1 with “Next Thing You Know.”

The romantic ode was written by Jordan, Greylan JamesJosh Osborne and Chase McGill, and is his fastest-rising single to date.

“This song has been a special one since the day I wrote it with…To Greylan, Josh, and Chase, thank y’all for writing this one the way it needed to be written, which was not the traditional way that leads to songs being recorded,” Jordan wrote in his latest Instagram post. “Thank you Paul (DiGiovanni) for hearing a work-tape of this tune in the studio and then turning it into what you hear today…”

“Thank you Country radio for continuing to support my music and giving me my 6th #1 song,” he continued. “Thank you MCA Nashville for being my biggest champions from the start…And to my fans, y’all don’t know how grateful I am for y’all in making this song what it is…Much love, and cheers to ‘Next Thing You Know’ being #1.”

“Next Thing You Know” is featured on Jordan’s latest album, Bluebird Days. Out now, the 17-track set also includes the chart-topping hits “What My World Spins Around” and “Buy Dirt” with Luke Bryan.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

judas-priest’s-richie-faulkner-announces-signature-gibson-flying-v-guitar
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner announces signature Gibson Flying V guitar

ABC Audio Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner has announced a new signature guitar in collaboration with Gibson. The Richie Faulkner Flying V Custom is a personalized take on the famed model, complete with a falcon inlay on the 12th fret in reference to the guitarist's nickname. You can order your own now via Gibson.com, provided you have $6,999. Faulkner, who underwent lifesaving emergency open-heart surgery in 2021, will be donating proceeds […]

todayJune 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%