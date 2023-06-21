AD
Uncategorized

Nils Lofgren drops new ‘Mountains’ song, “Won’t Cry No More (For Charlie Watts)”

todayJune 21, 2023

Cattle Track Road Records/painting by Ed Mell

Nils Lofgren’s new solo album, Mountains, is due out in July, and he’s just shared another track from the record: a song inspired by the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in August 2021.

“Won’t Cry No More (For Charlie Watts)” is described as “a song about loss and perseverance.” “Without the Beatles, Stones, (JimiHendrix, this music of mine wouldn’t exist,” Lofgren shares. “I was so furious and hurt when Charlie Watts died, I turned to his music for solace, desperate for connection and inspiration through the grief.”

He adds, “Needed his musical spirit to cope and found it. One raw riff to sing for him. Miss you, Charlie.”

Won’t Cry No More (For Charlie Watts)” is the third single Lofgren has released from the album, following “Nothin’s Easy” featuring Neil Young and “Ain’t The Truth Enough” with Ringo Starr on drums.

Mountains, due out July 21, is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Guaranteed income programs are growing nationwide — here’s where they’re popping up

(NEW YORK) -- Guaranteed income experiments are popping up or expanding around the country, offering no-strings-attached temporary cash payments to low-income residents. Some governmental programs limit what recipients can or cannot pay for with their assistance. Guaranteed income programs select certain groups impacted by income inequality -- such as the impoverished or the formerly incarcerated -- and gives them monthly cash payments for an allotted amount of time. This allows […]

todayJune 21, 2023

