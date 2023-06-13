Nine injured in Denver shooting near NBA Finals celebrations, police say

kali9/Getty Images

(DENVER) — Nine people were injured, including three critically, in a shooting in Denver near the arena where the Nuggets won their first NBA title on Monday night, police said.

A suspect, who was also shot, was in custody, the Denver Police Department said in a statement. The suspect’s injuries were believed to have been non-life threatening, police said.

Three of the injured people were in critical condition following the shooting near the 2000 block of Market Street, police said.

“This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages,” the department said. “Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals.”

The shooting was about a mile away from Ball Arena, where the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday to claim their first NBA title.

Police earlier in the evening closed some downtown streets as large crowds exited the arena.

Many of those fans had dispersed before the shooting began, but there was a smaller crowd lingering around the area, a police spokesperson said.