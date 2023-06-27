AD
Mike FM Music News

“Not true”: Jennifer Lawrence denies she was behind the breakup of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

todayJune 27, 2023

On Monday, June 26th’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence dismissed as a “total rumor” that she was behind the breakup of her Hunger Games series co-star Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Liam and Miley met in 2009 in the film The Last Song, and dated on and off until they walked down the aisle in December 2018. However, they separated in August of 2019, and their divorce was finalized in January of 2020.

During the show’s recurring segment, Cohen gave Lawrence a chance to “plead the fifth” about whether or not a “secret fling” she had with Hemsworth had something to do with the breakup.

But Lawrence was game, saying she’d “love to” address it.

“Not true,” said the No Hard Feelings star. “Total rumor.”

Lawrence, who married Cooke Maroney in 2019 did cop to kissing Hemsworth “one time” offscreen, but clarified “that was years after they broke up.”

Rumors also persist that Miley’s hit “Flowers” referenced the circumstances of her breakup with Hemsworth, but in a British Vogue interview, Cyrus denied that.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

