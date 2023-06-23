AD
Entertainment News

Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas to join ‘Paddington 3’

June 23, 2023

StudioCanal

Paddington Bear is going to be accompanied by some new but familiar faces on his next adventure.

Olivia ColmanAntonio Banderas and Emily Mortimer are all in talks to join the third installment of the Paddington franchise, titled Paddington in PeruDeadline reports.

The popular Paddington films follow the titular, marmalade sandwich-loving bear voiced by Ben Whishaw and show his escapades while living with the London-based Brown family.

Colman will play The Reverend Mother in the third film, a nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears. Banderas will take on the role of the riverboat captain Hunter Cabot, who helps the Brown family on their Peruvian journey.

Mortimer, however, will take over the role of Mary Brown, which was played by Sally Hawkins in the first two Paddington movies.

“For me, it has felt the right time to hand the reigns over to another, and one can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special,” Hawkins said. “I already greatly miss my on and off-screen family – the experience of making the first two films has truly been some of the best and most creative times I have had in the world of film.”

Paddington in Peru is set to begin principal photography on July 24.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

