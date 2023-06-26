AD
Olivia Rodrigo announces sophomore album, ‘GUTS’

todayJune 26, 2023

Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo has announced the upcoming release of her sophomore album, GUTS.

Rodrigo announced the album on Instagram Monday, June 26, with a set release date of September 8.

“i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! U can presave it now! xoxoxoxo,” Rodrigo captioned a photo of the album artwork.

GUTS will be released through Geffen Records, and once again pairs the Grammy winner with her SOUR collaborator Dan Nigro, who produced hits like “drivers license,” “good 4 u” and “deja vu.”

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Rodrigo said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 – it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.

Rodrigo previously announced that the first single from GUTS, titled “Vampire,” will release on June 30.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

