Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” prompts ‘Twilight’ jokes

todayJune 14, 2023

Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo announced her new single, “vampire,” this week, and Twilight fans are having a field day.

The cover art for the song features Olivia with purple Band-Aids on her neck, which prompted Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, who played werewolf Jacob in the franchise, to respond, “K WHO TF BIT YOU.”

That was followed by the official Twilight account, which chimed in with, “been waiting for this day!!!!!  dreams really do come true.”

Olivia was all for the responses and soon joined in, posting a meme from the movie and a TikTok with someone asking “Bella, where the hell have you been, loca?” and then cutting to Olivia in the studio.

“presave vampire lololol,” she captioned the TikTok.

“vampire” drops June 30.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

0%