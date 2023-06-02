On This Day, June 2, 1941: Drummer Charlie Watts is born

On This Day, June 2, 1941…

Drummer Charlie Watts was born in London, England.

After getting his start playing blues and jazz, Watts joined The Rolling Stones in 1963, and remained with the group for 58 years until his death.

Watts, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are the only three members of the band who appear on every Stones album. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 1989.

Watts played his final show with the Stones on August 30, 2019. It was announced in August, 2021 that he was going to sit out of the Stones’ No Filter tour due to heart surgery. He passed away on August 24, 2021 at the age of 80.

Watts’ catalog of jazz recordings, covering a span of close to 20 years, is being celebrated with a new box set, Anthology, dropping June 30.