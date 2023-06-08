AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, June 8, 1991: Bruce Springsteen marries Patti Scialfa

todayJune 8, 2023

Background
On This Day, June 8, 1991…

Bruce Springsteen married E Street Band member Patti Scialfa in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

The couple started dating in 1988 during the Tunnel of Love tour, while he was separated from his first wife, model Julianne Phillips. Phillips filed for divorce in August of that year.

After living together in New Jersey, Springsteen and Scialfa moved to Los Angeles, where they welcomed their first child, son Evan, in July, 1990. After their marriage, they went on to have two more children, daughter Jessica, born in December, 1991 and son Sam, born in January 1994.

The couple, who currently live in New Jersey, became first time grandparents in July, 2022, when Sam and his fiancée welcomed a baby girl.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

