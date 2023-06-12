AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

One dead after boat capsizes during underground cave tour in upstate New York

todayJune 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Catherine McQueen/Getty Images/STOCK

(NEW YORK) — 

One person has died after a tour boat capsized Monday morning at the Lockport Cave, a historical, underground boat ride by the Erie Canal in upstate New York, the local fire chief said.

Twenty-nine adults — 28 of whom were Niagara County hospitality employees — were on the small boat, which can handle 40 passengers, Lockport Fire Department Chief Luca Quagliano said at a news conference. At one point the boat became unbalanced and capsized, throwing everyone into the water, he said.

The man who died may have been stuck under the capsized boat, Quagliano said.

BREAKING: Multiple agencies are responding to a boat that capsized in the Lockport Cave Tours.

Working to learn more right now. Not sure how many people were on board/if they’re OK. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/89eiNQp6ye

— Kristen Mirand WKBW (@kristen_mirand) June 12, 2023

About 16 people were rescued by fire and EMS personnel, Quagliano said. Everyone else was able to get themselves to safety, he said, noting that the water is about 6 feet deep.

Eleven people were taken to hospitals for minor injuries, Quagliano said.

No one on board was wearing a life jacket, Quagliano said. 

My team is in close contact with local officials and emergency operations teams who have responded to a capsized boat along the Erie Canal in Lockport.@nyspolice, @NYSDHSES, @NYstateparks, and @HealthNYGov are on site to assist local officials in the response.

— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 12, 2023

It’s not clear why the boat capsized, the fire chief said.

The victim, who was not identified, was believed to be about 60 years old, Quagliano said, noting that his wife was among the people taken to a hospital.

Lockport is about 30 miles northeast of Buffalo.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that her “team is in close contact with local officials and emergency operations teams.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘wakanda-forever’-star-tenoch-huerta-denies-sex-assault-allegations-in-instagram-post
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘Wakanda Forever’ star Tenoch Huerta denies sex assault allegations in Instagram post

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta took to Instagram to rebut accusations of sexual assault that were made about him by musician María Elena Ríos. Rios, a musician and activist, had posted her accusations on Twitter in Spanish Sunday, June 11, explaining, "It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved around the world for playing a […]

todayJune 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%