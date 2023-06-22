AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Over 7 million Baby Shark bath toys recalled due to risk of injuries to kids

todayJune 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — Over seven million Baby Shark bath toys are being recalled due to a risk of injuries for kids, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC and Zuru, the toys’ manufacturer, have issued a voluntary recall of Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys with hard plastic top fins.

The top fins on the shark toys pose a risk of “impalement, lacerations and punctures,” according to the CPSC.

The agency said that Zuru, a California-based company, has received 12 reports of kids “falling or sitting onto the recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toy,” resulting in injuries, nine of which required stitches or medical attention.

“There have been no reported incidents or injuries involving the Mini Baby Shark bath toys,” the CPSC said in the recall announcement.

Consumers are advised to “immediately” stop using the recalled toys and contact Zuru for a full refund.

Zuru has instructions on its website to register for the recall.

The bath toys, which retail for between $6 to $20, were sold nationwide at stores including Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General Corp., Family Dollar Services, HEB Grocery Company, Meijer, Target, TJX Companies, Ross, and Walgreens, and online at websites including Target.com, Walmart.com and Amazon.com, according to the CPSC.

There are around 7.5 million units of the two products combined currently on the market, according to the CPSC.

Zuru notes on its website that starting in March, it has sold full-size Baby Shark Bath Toys with a silicone top fin. That version of the product is not being recalled.

“If the top fin of your shark is softer to the touch than the body of the shark and there is a visible line separating the silicone and plastic portions of your top fin, then your top fin is silicone and is not being recalled,” the company states online.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

dozens-of-frozen-fruit-products-sold-at-target,-trader-joe’s,-walmart-and-3-other-retailers-recalled
insert_link

Business News

Dozens of frozen fruit products sold at Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and 3 other retailers recalled

(NEW YORK) -- Frozen fruit products distributed to Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target, Aldi and AWG stores in over 30 states have been voluntarily recalled due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. SunOpta Inc’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc., issued the voluntary recall on specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, the company announced in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. In […]

todayJune 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%