AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Paramount+ cancels 4 series, including ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’

todayJune 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+

Paramount+ canceled four of its original series on Friday, June 23.

The affected shows are Grease: Rise of the Pink LadiesStar Trek: ProdigyQueen of the Universe and The Game, Variety reports.

The streamer also announced plans to pull all four of those shows off its service in the coming days in a decision that an insider says is data driven.

“The Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink LadiesStar Trek: ProdigyQueen of the Universe, and The Game have completed their runs on Paramount+ and will not be returning to the service,” a spokesperson for Paramount+ said. “We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors.”

Grease: Rise of the Pink LadiesStar Trek: Prodigy and The Game will be free to shop to other outlets, which means they could land at a different streaming service after this cancellation and removal from Paramount+.

Queen of the Universe debuted its last episodes on Thursday, June 22. The series will be removed from Paramount+ on June 30.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

minnesota-declares-two-“taylor-swift-days”-ahead-of-eras-tour-arrival
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Minnesota declares two “Taylor Swift Days” ahead of Eras Tour arrival

TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour comes to Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, and the state has gone out of its way to celebrate her arrival. In fact, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz just proclaimed both dates “Taylor Swift Days.” “Taylor Swift has enchanted and inspired Minnesotans and people all over the world,” Walz wrote in the document posted to social media. “Taylor Swift will forever & always […]

todayJune 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%