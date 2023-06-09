AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum lines up winter tour dates

todayJune 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Parker McCollum‘s closing out 2023 with five headlining shows in December.

The multiple-city trek includes stops in Las Vegas, Nevada; San Antonio, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Fort Worth, Texas. Corey KentyCatie Offerman and Chancey Williams will open on select dates.

Tickets for these newly announced dates go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time. To purchase tickets and for Parker’s full tour schedule, visit his website.

On the music front, Parker’s latest album, Never Enough, arrived in May and features the chart-topping hit “Handle On You,” as well as its new follow-up single, “Burn It Down.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

movie-about-beatles-manager-brian-epstein-hires-third-director
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Movie about Beatles manager Brian Epstein hires third director

ABC A long-in-the-works movie about The Beatles manager Brian Epstein is one step closer to finally hitting the big screen, although it’s now having to get past another hurdle. Deadline reports the film, Midas Man, is in post production, but it has just brought on its third director, Joe Stephenson, who directed the 2023 film Doctor Jekyll. Stephenson takes over the project after Vinyl director Sara Sugarman left, reportedly due to creative differences and scheduling problems. She took over the project from Jonas Åkerlund, who […]

todayJune 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%