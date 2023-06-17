AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo respond after Ted Cruz suggests her music is evil

todayJune 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Pat Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo have appeared to respond after Sen. Ted Cruz invoked Benatar’s name in a rant against Democrats and President Joe Biden.

It happened during an appearance on Joe Pagliarulo’s conservative talk show, after the host asked Cruz whether there was any chance of seeing a Biden impeachment and conviction.  

“I don’t think Senate Democrats, if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn’t vote to convict,” Cruz responded, baffling many who couldn’t understand why he chose to single out Benatar’s music as being a symbol of evil.

As for Benatar and Giraldo’s response, they took to Facebook and simply posted, “Nice Try.” And while they didn’t specifically say they were replying to Cruz, it’s clear by all the comments people believe that was the reason for the post. Variety notes that Benatar’s publicist said she wouldn’t comment further on the subject.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Nashville notes: Carter Faith’s “Smoke Too Soon” + Josh Turner’s Father’s Day sale

Carter Faith melds neo-traditional country with modern pop sensibilities in her spirited new song, "Smoke Too Soon." Penned by Carter, Lauren Hungate, Caroline Watkins and Tofer Brown, the track previews her upcoming debut album.Josh Turner is having a Father's Day sale in his merch store, with select items at a 20 percent discount. Shop now at Josh's merch store. Jo Dee Messina is set to release her new single, "Just To Be Loved," on July 7. Presave the song now and hear a snippet on Jo Dee's Instagram. The full season of 1883 will air weekly on Paramount […]

todayJune 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%