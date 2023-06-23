AD
Rev Rock Report

Paul Rodgers returns with first solo album in almost 25 years

todayJune 23, 2023

Sun Records

Bad Company/Free frontman Paul Rodgers is making his musical return. The singer is set to release the new album Midnight Rose on September 22 and has given fans the first taste with the just-released single “Living It Up.

Midnight Rose is described as “a celebration of a storied career and a feel-good, hopeful look towards the future,” with Rodgers sharing on his Instagram that “it’s a very personal album and I’m very happy to share it.”

Midnight Rose is Rodgers’ first solo release in almost 25 years. It is available for preorder now.

Here’s the track list for Midnight Rose:

“Coming Home”

“Photo Shooter”

“Midnight Rose”

“Living It Up”

“Dance In The Sun”

“Take Love”

“Highway Robber”

“Melting”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

