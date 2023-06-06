Paula Deen has your perfect Dad’s Day bundle

The Biden administration weighs in on Roger Waters’ Berlin concert controversy
Mark Wieland/Redferns Roger Waters has been getting a lot of backlash over his May concert in Berlin for, among other things, wearing what looked like an SS soldier costume. Well, now the White House has weighed in on the controversy. During Monday’s State Department press briefing, a reporter asked about a tweet in which the U.S. special envoy to combat antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt, agreed with the criticism of Waters. In a new statement, the […]