AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Paula Deen has your perfect Dad’s Day bundle

todayJune 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD

With Father’s Day coming up, it’s time to shop for the perfect gift for your dad.

Well, look no further than Paula Deen‘s Dad’s Day Kitchen Care Package. 

The four-item South in Your Mouth For Dad bundle includes a Deen Brothers seasoning salt, Deen Bothers jack of all spices, butter toffee peanuts and “South in Your Mouth” mug.

Fans can comment on Paula’s latest Facebook video for a chance to win one of the bundles.

The South in Your Mouth For Dad bundle is available for purchase now at pauladeenshop.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-biden-administration-weighs-in-on-roger-waters’-berlin-concert-controversy
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Biden administration weighs in on Roger Waters’ Berlin concert controversy

Mark Wieland/Redferns Roger Waters has been getting a lot of backlash over his May concert in Berlin for, among other things, wearing what looked like an SS soldier costume. Well, now the White House has weighed in on the controversy.  During Monday’s State Department press briefing, a reporter asked about a tweet in which the U.S. special envoy to combat antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt, agreed with the criticism of Waters. In a new statement, the […]

todayJune 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%