Paxton associate arrested on federal charges

todayJune 9, 2023

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Nate Paul, whose name has been frequently linked to suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during the course of his impeachment, has been arrested on federal charges. Paul was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail Thursday afternoon.

Paul’s name was continually brought up in the impeachment case against Paxton after a whistleblower lawsuit alleged that Paxton helped Paul gain access to investigative documents that were related to the 2019 FBI search of Paul’s business and home. Paxton was suspended from his duties last week when the Texas House voted to adopt 20 articles of impeachment, which were read aloud by State Rep. Andrew Murr. The articles included alleged acts ranging from accepting bribes to disregarding his official duties.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott named John Scott as interim attorney general. Paxton remains suspended without pay pending the outcome of a trial in front of the Senate, which is said to take place by August 28. Paul is considered to be one of the largest private real estate owners in the U.S.

Written by: Michelle Layton

