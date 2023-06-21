AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying releases new solo track, “Parallel”

todayJune 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying has released the solo track “Parallel,” an ode to his love story with his fiancé, Mark Manio.

He also released the accompanying music video, which he directed and shot in Iceland.

“It’s an epic, beautiful, and magical time for Marky and I, and I wanted to capture & immortalize it the best way I know how— by making art,” Scott wrote on Instagram. “So here’s the most epic song I could write … in the most epic place I could go … about the most epic love I’ve ever experienced.”

“I’m so incredibly proud and excited to share it with the world and I hope y’all love it,” he added.

“Parallel” is the title track off Scott’s upcoming seven-song EP, out July 28.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-pioneer-woman-launches-debut-furniture-collection
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

The Pioneer Woman launches debut furniture collection

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond has launched her first furniture collection.  Available now at Walmart, you can shop items such as a dining table, dining bench, dining chairs, nightstand, kitchen cart and more, with prices ranging from $98 to $478.  "My new furniture collection is finally here (!!!) and available for you to shop on Walmart.com! [heart-eyes emoji] I’m beyond excited about its quality and gorgeousness," Ree shares on Instagram.  "Today we are launching the kitchen, […]

todayJune 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%