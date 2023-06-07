AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Pete Davidson: ‘Poor choice of words,’ but ‘not sorry’ for lashing out at PETA over criticism for buying new dog

todayJune 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Pete Davidson addressed the profanity-laced voicemail he left for PETA after they criticized him for buying a dog from a pet store, acknowledging it was a “poor choice of words,” but he’s not sorry for standing up for himself.

The war of words started when the Bupkis star and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, were filmed filling out paperwork at a New York City pet store that confirmed to TMZ that the couple bought a 2-month-old cavapoo puppy Davidson saw online. Pete explained that the pet was for his mom, whose dog died earlier this year.

Daphna Nachminovitch, senior vice president of cruelty investigations at PETA, responded to the video, expressing her sympathy over the loss of their dog, but condemned Davidson, 29, for purchasing, rather than adopting.

In turn, the Saturday Night Live alum left Nachminovitch a voicemail, in which he explained that he was “severely allergic to dogs.”

“And my mom’s f****** dog, who was 2 years old, died a week prior, and we’re all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog,” he continued, before suggesting to Nachminovitch, “Do your research before you f****** create news stories for people because you’re a boring, tired c***. F*** you and suck my d***.”

“I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgement. Then this organization [PETA] made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse,” Pete explained. “I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

da-ya-think-i’m-pricey?-rod-stewart-lists-la-mansion-for-$70-million
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Da Ya Think I’m Pricey? Rod Stewart lists LA mansion for $70 million

Rod Stewart recently made headlines when he announced he'd abandoned plans to sell his music catalog for millions.  But he can make up for losing that income stream when he sells his mansion in Los Angeles -- for $70 million. The Wall Street Journal says Rod is selling his 33,000-square-foot estate, which includes a nine-bedroom home on three acres, a soccer field and a pool.  Rod bought the property for just over […]

todayJune 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%