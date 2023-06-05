AD
Rev Rock Report

Peter Gabriel drops sixth ‘i/o’ track, “Road to Joy”

todayJune 5, 2023

Nadav Kander

June 4 marked the latest full moon, which means Peter Gabriel fans got a brand new song. The latest release is the tune “Road to Joy,” the sixth single he’s shared from his new album, i/o, which is due out sometime this year.

Gabriel says the song “connects” to another project he’s working on about “the brain and how we perceive things.”

“It deals with near-death experience and locked-in syndrome situations where people are unable to communicate or to move. It’s an amazingly frustrating condition,” he explains. “There have been some great books and films about this subject, but at this point in our story the people looking after our hero manage to find a way to wake him up. So, it’s a lyric about coming back into your senses, back to life, back into the world.”

As he’s done with previous i/o singles, Gabriel plans to release several mixes of the tune. The first is the Mark ‘Spike’ Stent (Bright-Side Mix), which will be followed later this month by mixes from Tchad Blake (Dark-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff’s Atmos mix (In-Side Mix).

So far Gabriel hasn’t announced a release date for i/o. In the meantime, fans can catch him live on i/o The Tour, playing Amsterdam on Monday, June 5. The tour comes to North America on September 8 in Quebec City, Canada. A complete list of dates can be found at petergabriel.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

