AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Pink meets fan whose touching letter was featured in her 2021 documentary

todayJune 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for P!NK

The second night of Pink‘s Summer Carnival tour in Bolton, England, brought her face-to-face with a fan whose moving letter to her provided one of the most touching scenes in Pink’s Prime Video documentary, All I Know So Far.

There’s a scene in the 2021 doc where Pink reads a letter from a British female fan out loud, and gets teary-eyed as the fan describes how Pink’s “attitude and spirit” helped her come out as gay.

Later in life, the fan writes, she contemplated taking her own life after the end of a relationship, but didn’t. She wrote, “I just imagined how disappointed you [Pink] would be if I let myself go all because of one girl … you really did give me the strength to carry on during these dark times in my life.”

On Instagram, Pink posted a slideshow of photos and videos from the second night of the show. In one photo, she’s greeting and hugging a female fan. She wrote in the caption, “There is Ellie in these photos. The brave person that wrote me that beautifully honest, vulnerable and heartbreaking letter that I read in my documentary, All I Know So Far.”

“Ellie, I am so happy I got to hug you be with you and meet your sister Jenny, and your friends. You are so brave and so wonderful, and so alive. I am so proud to share this moment with you celebrating your strength and resilience,” she added.

Pink’s next tour stop is Saturday, June 10, in Sunderland, England.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

parker-mccollum-lines-up-winter-tour-dates
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum lines up winter tour dates

ABC Parker McCollum's closing out 2023 with five headlining shows in December. The multiple-city trek includes stops in Las Vegas, Nevada; San Antonio, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Fort Worth, Texas. Corey Kenty, Catie Offerman and Chancey Williams will open on select dates. Tickets for these newly announced dates go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time. To purchase tickets and for Parker's full tour schedule, visit his website. On the music front, Parker's latest album, Never […]

todayJune 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%