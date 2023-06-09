Pink meets fan whose touching letter was featured in her 2021 documentary

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for P!NK

The second night of Pink‘s Summer Carnival tour in Bolton, England, brought her face-to-face with a fan whose moving letter to her provided one of the most touching scenes in Pink’s Prime Video documentary, All I Know So Far.

There’s a scene in the 2021 doc where Pink reads a letter from a British female fan out loud, and gets teary-eyed as the fan describes how Pink’s “attitude and spirit” helped her come out as gay.

Later in life, the fan writes, she contemplated taking her own life after the end of a relationship, but didn’t. She wrote, “I just imagined how disappointed you [Pink] would be if I let myself go all because of one girl … you really did give me the strength to carry on during these dark times in my life.”

On Instagram, Pink posted a slideshow of photos and videos from the second night of the show. In one photo, she’s greeting and hugging a female fan. She wrote in the caption, “There is Ellie in these photos. The brave person that wrote me that beautifully honest, vulnerable and heartbreaking letter that I read in my documentary, All I Know So Far.”

“Ellie, I am so happy I got to hug you be with you and meet your sister Jenny, and your friends. You are so brave and so wonderful, and so alive. I am so proud to share this moment with you celebrating your strength and resilience,” she added.

Pink’s next tour stop is Saturday, June 10, in Sunderland, England.