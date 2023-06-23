AD
Buck Country Music News

Preview Brett Young’s new album with “Back To Jesus”

todayJune 23, 2023

Courtesy of BMLG Records

Brett Young‘s fourth studio album, Across The Streets, arrives August 4.

The eight-song set will include Brett’s new single, “Dance With You,” a rerecording of his 2017 track “You Ain’t Here to Kiss Me” and “Back To Jesus,” all of which are out now.

The record will close with a cover of Tim McGraw‘s poignant 1994 hit “Don’t Take The Girl.”

“I really dug deep with my writing over the pandemic. Across The Sheets is by far the most adventurous I’ve ever gotten thematically and lyrically,” Brett shares of his upcoming record. “I hope people hear my evolution as a songwriter and artist because I’m really proud of how much I allowed myself to pull back the curtain and let people see more of my life through my music.”

“We’ve been playing the new songs on tour and to see how fans have already connected with them is truly special,” adds Brett.

Across The Streets is available for presave now. While you wait, grab tickets to Brett’s upcoming Dance With You Tour on his website.

Here’s the Across The Streets track list:

“Dance With You”

“Let Go Too Soon”

“Back To Jesus”

“Uncomfortable”

“Love Goes On”

“I Did This To Me”

“You Ain’t Here To Kiss Me (2022)”

“Don’t Take the Girl”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

