Buck Country Music News

Preview Carrie’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)’ with “Take Me Out”

todayJune 9, 2023

Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville

Carrie Underwood‘s set to release a deluxe version of her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, on September 22. 

The expanded record adds six new songs, including Carrie’s latest single, “Out of That Truck,” and a brand new track, “Take Me Out,” which dropped Friday, June 9. 

Denim & Rhinestones arrived in June 2022 and spawned the singles “Ghost Story” and “Hate My Heart.” 

Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder and presave now. Fans can also head to Carrie’s merch store to purchase exclusive bundles that include a special double picture disc vinyl, T-shirt and poster.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

Neil Young announces 13-date Coastal Tour

courtesy of Neil Young Archives Neil Young recently revealed he's hitting the road this summer on a West Coast solo tour, and now we have the dates.  Young’s Coastal Tour, featuring special guest Chris Pierce, will consist of 13 dates, kicking off with a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ John Anson Ford Theatre on July 1, 2, 4 and 5. The tour will hit California cities like Santa Barbara, San Diego and […]

todayJune 9, 2023

