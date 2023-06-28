AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Prime Video teases Jim Gaffigan’s newest stand-up special, ‘Dark Pale’

todayJune 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Prime Video

Actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan is returning to Prime Video with Dark Pale, his third stand-up special for the streamer and his 10th overall.

A new teaser shows him riffing on fatherhood, a common theme for the father of five. In the snippet, he admits, “We have too many kids. But if I did anything about it now, people would get so upset.”

The special will premiere on Prime Video worldwide on July 2

Gaffigan, who recently announced a five-city arena tour with Jerry Seinfeld, can also be seen as Mr. Smee in Disney+’s Peter Pan & Wendy, opposite Jude Law‘s Captain Hook.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

darius-rucker’s-next-stop:-the-hollywood-walk-of-fame
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Darius Rucker’s next stop: The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Darius Rucker will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Earlier this week, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024. The new selections in the Recording category are Darius, Gwen Stefani, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard and Andre "Dr. Dre" Young, among others. "The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," shares […]

todayJune 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%