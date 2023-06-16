Prince Harry, Meghan part ways with Spotify

AD

(NEW YORK) — Prince Harry and Meghan’s much-heralded deal with Spotify, one of the first deals they announced after leaving their royal roles, has come to an end.

Spotify and Archewell Audio, Harry and Meghan’s production company, confirmed the end of the partnership in a joint statement, saying, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

When the deal between Spotify and the Sussexes was announced in late 2020, it was described by Spotify as a multi-year partnership that would see Harry and Meghan both hosting and producing podcasts with the goal of building “community through shared experience, narratives and values.”

Shortly after the deal was announced, in December 2020, Harry and Meghan released a holiday special podcast that featured nearly one dozen celebrities, athletes, activists and intellectuals reflecting on the year and looking ahead to 2021.

The only other podcast that came from the partnership with Harry and Meghan was an original series hosted by Meghan that examined the stereotypes and labels faced by women.

The 12-episode series, titled “Archetypes,” featured interviews with everyone from Serena Williams and Mariah Carey to Mindy Kaling, Paris Hilton, Issa Rae and more.

The podcast won a People’s Choice Award for top podcast in 2022 and a Gracie for digital media in 2023.

Meghan described “Archetypes” as a “labor of love” in a statement celebrating the People’s Choice Award win.

“I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative,” Meghan said in a statement on the Archewell website. “And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening.”

Spotify announced last week that it plans to lay off 200 people, or 2% of its workforce, amid a change in the company’s “podcast strategy.”

Harry and Meghan have not commented publicly on the end of their partnership with Spotify beyond the joint statement from their production company.

The couple launched Archewell Audio, one arm of their broader Archewell nonprofit organization and production company, in 2020, after moving to California and stepping down from their roles as senior working royals.

The Sussexes, who live in California with their two children, also inked a deal with Netflix upon their departure from their royal roles. Meghan told The New York Times they hoped to create “content that informs but also gives hope.”

The couple’s biggest project to date with Netflix has been their six-part docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan, that saw them speaking out about their love story and their decision to step down from their royal roles.

Since leaving the U.K., Meghan has also written a children’s book, The Bench, and Harry released his bestselling memoir, Spare.