    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Reality roundup: ﻿’Love Island’﻿ couple splits, ﻿’Vanderpump Rules﻿’ spinoff in works, and more

todayJune 30, 2023

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what’s happened in the world of reality television this week.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Raquel Leviss is reportedly is still unconfirmed for filming of season 11, which was slated to start production earlier this week, TMZ reports. While production and her team are working tirelessly to secure her spot, Raquel’s current focus remains on her mental health facility, where she has been for over two months. The rest of the VPR crew is set to return.

– A VPR spinoff is reportedly in the works. According to Deadline, the series will follow “a group of tightknit friends, who are trading in their glamorous West Hollywood lives and swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to the next chapter of their fun-loving lifestyle in The Valley.” Former VPR stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute are expected to be involved.

Teen Mom (MTV)

– Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will premiere on a new night, Wednesday, July 19, at 8pm ET/PT, with two episodes back-to-back. The series will follow fan favorite Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars including Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, and Maci Bookout McKinney.

Love Island (ITV)

– Love Island U.K.’s season 8 winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have ended their relationship less than a year after their victory on the show. Davide, 28, took to Instagram to announce that they are “no longer together.” He expressed gratitude for “the memories and opportunities we shared together” while wishing Ekin-Su, 28, “nothing but the best.” He requested that fans “respect this decision during this difficult time” and assured his support for Ekin-Su. Ekin-Su has not publicly commented on the breakup.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

