    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Recording new music in Key West was a breath of fresh air for Old Dominion

todayJune 23, 2023

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

It’s not every day that country artists get to record their music outside of Nashville. But Old Dominion got the opportunity to do that in Key West, Florida, while soaking in the sun and saltwater air. 

This change of scenery, as Old Dominion recalls, helped shape what went on in the recording studio.

“I think when you ride your bike to the studio, you’re bound to be influenced by something along the way,” shares the group’s Brad Tursi. “Maybe just your general demeanor and vibe that gets put in differently.”

This isn’t the first time Old Dominion recorded music outside of Nashville. Their 2021 album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, was written and recorded in Asheville, North Carolina.

“I think when we made Time, Tequila & Therapy in Asheville, we learned that being outside of Nashville could help us focus a little bit more,” notes lead vocalist Matthew Ramsey. “We have tons of responsibilities [in Nashville], things you got to go do when you’re watching the clock. And so when we’re in another location, that helps us take the pressure off.”

The silver lining of it all? Being in one of their “favorite places on the planet.” “Key West [is] very fun and we come in with smiles on our faces every day,” says Matthew.

Old Dominion’s Memory Lane EP is out June 23. The title track is currently in the top five and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

