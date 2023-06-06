AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Red Hot Chili Peppers add fall headlining US tour date

todayJune 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Steve Jennings/WireImage

Red Hot Chili Peppers have added a fall U.S. headlining date to their touring schedule.

The show takes place September 27 at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania, in between performances at Lollapalooza and Connecticut’s Sound on Sound festival. St. Vincent will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. ET. For more info, visit RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

The Chili Peppers have been on tour over the past year supporting their two 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The international outing hits Europe this summer and South America in the fall.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

geezer-butler-reflects-on-black-sabbath’s-final-reunion-in-‘﻿into-the-void﻿’-excerpt
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Geezer Butler reflects on Black Sabbath’s final reunion in ‘﻿Into the Void﻿’ excerpt

Harper Collins In Geezer Butler's upcoming memoir, Into the Void, the Black Sabbath bassist reflects on the metal legends' final reunion in 2011. Rolling Stone has shared an expert from the book, in which he explains how original drummer Bill Ward was left behind. Though Ward was part of the 2011 reunion announcement, Sabbath severed ties with him a year later. "I don't know the ins and outs, because contracts and the […]

todayJune 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%