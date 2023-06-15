Report: Bruce Springsteen to support ‘Only The Strong Survive’ & sequel with tour

Euan Cherry/Getty Images

It sounds like we may be getting another Bruce Springsteen album soon.

In November, The Boss released Only The Strong Survive, an album of soul and R&B covers. Now David Sancious, an early member of The E Street Band, has revealed in a new interview with Mojo that Springsteen’s getting ready to release another one.

“I’ve just worked on Bruce’s sequel to Only The Strong Survive. He’s got 18 more covers of Motown and classic R&B,” Sancious tells the mag. “And next year, I should be touring the album with Bruce.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a sequel to Only The Strong Survive. Not long after the original’s release he told Rolling Stone that Volume 2 was “probably three-quarters recorded.” This is the first report of a tour in support of those albums, though.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are currently on tour in Europe, playing Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 16. The tour returns to North America with a two-night stand at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 9 and 11. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.