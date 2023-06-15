AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Report: Bruce Springsteen to support ‘Only The Strong Survive’ & sequel with tour

todayJune 15, 2023

Euan Cherry/Getty Images

It sounds like we may be getting another Bruce Springsteen album soon.

In November, The Boss released Only The Strong Survive, an album of soul and R&B covers. Now David Sancious, an early member of The E Street Band, has revealed in a new interview with Mojo that Springsteen’s getting ready to release another one. 

“I’ve just worked on Bruce’s sequel to Only The Strong Survive. He’s got 18 more covers of Motown and classic R&B,” Sancious tells the mag. “And next year, I should be touring the album with Bruce.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a sequel to Only The Strong Survive. Not long after the original’s release he told Rolling Stone that Volume 2 was “probably three-quarters recorded.” This is the first report of a tour in support of those albums, though.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are currently on tour in Europe, playing Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 16. The tour returns to North America with a two-night stand at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 9 and 11. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

