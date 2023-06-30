Ringo Starr says they’d never “fake” John Lennon’s voice for last Beatles song

ABC/ Heid Gutman

Paul McCartney recently revealed that artificial intelligence was used to “extricate” the late John Lennon’s voice from an old demo, for what he says will be “the last Beatles record.” As previously reported, he later clarified that “nothing has been artificially or synthetically created” for the tune. Well, now the only other living Beatle, Ringo Starr, is chiming in on details about the song.

In an upcoming episode of Rolling Stone‘s Music Now podcast, Ringo insists they would “never” go so far as to fake Lennon’s vocals for a song. He also says they used recordings the late George Harrison made before his 2001 death.

“This was beautiful,” Starr says of the tune, “and it’s the final track you’ll ever hear with the four lads. And that’s a fact.”

So far there’s no word on the name of the song. Speculation suggests it’s the tune “Now And Then,” which was recorded at the same time as “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love,” which appeared on the Beatles Anthology ﻿albums, which were released between 1995 and 1996.