AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed now also facing tampering with evidence charge

todayJune 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the Rust film set armorer charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is now also being charged with tampering with evidence.

On Thursday, state prosecutors in Santa Fe, New Mexico, amended their criminal complaint against the defendant to include the new charge, claiming in the court filing, obtained by ABC News, that Gutierrez-Reed “did transfer narcotics to another person with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself.”

A lawyer for Gutierrez-Reed, Jason Bowles called the filing “shocking” that “after 20 months of investigation, the special prosecutor now throws in a completely new charge … with no prior notice or any witness statements, lab reports, or evidence to support it.”

New Mexico special prosecutor Kari Morrissey defended the filing in a statement, insisting, “… The ongoing investigation revealed strong evidence that Ms. Gutierrez-Reed tampered with evidence on the day of the shooting by asking another person to take possession of her narcotics.”

Bowles countered with his own court filing on behalf of the film armorer, asking a judge to dismiss the new information and to order the state prosecutor to turn over emails between the investigator, the district attorney, and state prosecutors.

Last month, attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed filed a motion to dismiss her case in the fatal on-set shooting of Hutchins.

Gutierrez-Reed was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Hutchins, 42, on the New Mexico set of the Western in October 2021.

The two charges of involuntary manslaughter against actor Alec Baldwin, who was holding the gun when it went off, were dropped in April.

Gun enhancement charges filed in the case against both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were dropped in late February.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

doctors-face-tough-decision-to-leave-states-with-abortion-bans
insert_link

Health News

Doctors face tough decision to leave states with abortion bans

(NEW YORK) -- Dr. Nicole Teal, a maternal fetal medicine specialist, had just finished her training in North Carolina, when she was offered a good position in the state that would have allowed her to stay closer to family. But there was one problem: North Carolina's 12-week abortion ban set to go into effect on July 1. She has chosen to move to California. "Being able to provide abortion care […]

todayJune 23, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

‘Queen The Greatest Live’ – episode 22: “We Will Rock You”

Queen Production Ltd. Queen is back with episode 22 of their weekly YouTube series, Queen The Greatest Live, and this week they're once again looking at the process of adapting songs for the stage. The new episode focuses on their classic tour closer, “We Will Rock You,” and how it has evolved over the years. The clip features an […]

todayJune 23, 2023

AD
0%