    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Sara Bareilles to headline club shows to benefit New York music venue

todayJune 23, 2023

Background
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sara Bareilles is set to headline two small club shows in New York to benefit Rockwood Music Hall, a club on the Lower East Side where she played in the early days of her career.

“In 2007, I had the privilege of playing one of my first career shows at Rockwood Music Hall on the Lower East Side,” she shares on Instagram. “This venue has always been a symbol of the determination and resilience of New York’s aspiring musicians. Today I am reaching out to each and every one of you, because it is at risk of closing down.” 

Sara will headline shows on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. as part of a Preserve Rockwood campaign, which will feature shows throughout the summer by such artists as Ingrid MichaelsonElle King and more.

She adds, “Rockwood Music Hall has provided a launching pad for countless successful musicians – now it’s our turn to give back. Together, let’s preserve the future of music and protect this invaluable space for generations to come.”

Information on the campaign and how to get tickets can be found at preserverockwood.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

