    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Schwarzenegger, Gal Gadot and others help Netflix announce its annual TUDUM event will be live from Brazil

todayJune 1, 2023

Netflix

TUDUM, Netflix’s annual fan event named after its boot-up sound, is going live this year. Showing off the streaming service’s global reach, a host of stars appeared in a sizzle reel Thursday to announce this year’s festivities will be held in Brazil.

Specifically, the livestreaming event will be broadcast from Ibirapuera Park (Parque do Ibirapuera) in São Paulo.

Among the celebs making an appearance are Extraction 2‘s Chris Hemsworth, Heart of Stone‘s Gal Gadot, FUBAR and Arnold lead Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Ralph Macchio and William Zabka from Cobra Kai.

TUDUM kicks off June 17 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Even if you’re not in Brazil that day, fans can get in on the fun at YouTube.com/Netflix to check out “exclusive news and debut never-before-seen footage, trailers and first looks at your favorite shows, movies and games.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

