Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 6/12/23

todayJune 13, 2023

Background
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5

Colorado 4, Boston 3

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4

Seattle 8, Miami 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

LA Angels 9, Texas 6

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona 9, Philadelphia 8

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Denver 94, Miami 89 (Denver win series 4-1)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

