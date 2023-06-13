Scoreboard roundup — 6/12/23

Nine injured in Denver shooting near NBA Finals celebrations, police say
kali9/Getty Images (DENVER) -- Nine people were injured, including three critically, in a shooting in Denver near the arena where the Nuggets won their first NBA title on Monday night, police said. A suspect, who was also shot, was in custody, the Denver Police Department said in a statement. The suspect's injuries were believed to have been non-life threatening, police said. Three of the injured people were in critical condition […]